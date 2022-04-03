Russia-Ukraine War: Lithuanian Filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius Killed In Mariupol

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, popular Lithuanian filmmaker, Mantas Kvedaravicius, lost his life in the conflict on Saturday in Ukraine's Mariupol. He was reportedly documenting the devastation in the embattled port city caused by Russia's military offensive.

According to media reports, a missile hit the filmmaker's vehicle when he was travelling. Kvedaraviius was brought to the hospital following the attack, but his life could not be saved.

#Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas #Kvedaravičius was killed in #Mariupol.



According to media reports, a rocket hit the car in which the filmmaker was traveling. Kvedaravičius was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved. pic.twitter.com/5L9v0c8arx — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022

Russian film director Vitaly Mansky, who is the founder of Artdocfest, a festival celebrating documentary movies, wrote on Facebook, “Our friend, Artdocfest participant, Lithuanian documentary filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius, was killed today in Mariupol, with a camera in his hands, in this s***** war of evil, against the whole world."

The Russian director further shared several photographs with the Lithuanian film director which were taken in the year 2016, during the festival.

Ukrainian documentary filmmaker found dead in Vyshhorod

Apart from the Lithuanian film director, Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photographer and documentary filmmaker, was found dead in Huta Mezhyhirska, Vyshhorod district, near Kyiv. On Saturday, Presidential adviser Andriy Yermak stated that Levin had been missing for over two weeks. The journalist was on his way to the settlement of Moshchun to report confrontations between Russian and Ukrainian troops before going missing, according to media reports.

Yermak wrote in a Telegram message that on March 13, "he went missing in the conflict area in the Kyiv region." He went on to say that on April 1, his dead body was discovered near the town of Huta-Mezhyhirska. Levin was unarmed and wearing a press jacket, according to Reporters Without Borders, and he was the sixth journalist murdered since Russia initiated its aggression against Ukraine on February 24.

According to initial findings, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office revealed that the late Ukrainian documentary filmmaker was "fatally shot twice with small-arms fire by servicemen" of the Russian military forces. In addition, the Prosecutor General noted, that the preliminary investigation is continuing, and steps are being taken to determine all of the facts surrounding the crime. Prosecutors in Kyiv have continued to record any crimes committed by the aggressor's country in order to prosecute the offenders.

Furthermore, earlier on March 13, documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud, was killed near Irpin, Ukraine, when Russian soldiers opened fire on his automobile.

(Image: AP/@armyinformcomua/Twitter)