Russia-Ukraine War Live: US Denounces Attack On Nuclear Plant As 'war Crime'

Russia's burgeoning invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day on Saturday. According to the Ukrainian army, Russian troops have already taken control of Kherson. Meanwhile, fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP has been doused.

Riya Baibhawi
Russia-Ukraine War

Image: AP

08:58 IST, March 5th 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Live: US Embassy labels Russian attack over nuclear plant as 'war crime'

Late on Friday, US Embassy in Kyiv said that Russia's bombardment of Zaporizhzhia was a "war crime". In a tweet, embassy officials asserted that "Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further." Russia attacked the nuclear power plant on Friday, following which it caught fire. 

 

08:22 IST, March 5th 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Live: Coca-Cola, Danone quit Russian Market

Multinational food brands Coca-Cola and Danone are leaving the Russian market, Nexta reported on Saturday. 

 

