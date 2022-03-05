Russia-Ukraine War Live: US Denounces Attack On Nuclear Plant As 'war Crime'

Late on Friday, US Embassy in Kyiv said that Russia's bombardment of Zaporizhzhia was a "war crime". In a tweet, embassy officials asserted that "Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further." Russia attacked the nuclear power plant on Friday, following which it caught fire.

