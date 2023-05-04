Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia's Ex-PM Kasyanov Dubs Kremlin Attack 'staged'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he was convinced that Russian President Putin would face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war that has been raging for over a year."And I'm sure we will see that happen when we win. And we will win," he said. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, relating to the abduction of children.

Zelenskyy's speech came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack on Moscow. The Kremlin promised retaliation for what it termed a terrorist act.

Source: AP

ICC President Piotr Hofmański and Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Thursday, May 4, 2023, Image: AP