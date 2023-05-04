Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy To Deliver Speech In The Hague, Netherlands

Quick links:
An adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, has shared a video on social media purporting to show the country's air defences being used to repel a drone attack that took place overnight.
Suspilne, Ukraine's state broadcaster, has this report on its Telegram channel for the partly occupied Donetsk region:
On the night of 4 May, the Russian military launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk, damaging the building of the educational institution and nearby residential buildings. There are no dead or injured, reported the head of the Donetsk region Kirylenko.
Also, Avdiivka came under fire from artillery – the city was also hit by an air missile – houses and the territory of the enterprise were damaged.
During the past day, the Russian military shelled Kurakhivska, Kostyantynivska and other communities of Donetsk region. On 3 May, two residents were killed and nine others were injured in Donetsk region.
The claims have not been independently verified.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has issued a warning, stating that the supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western nations in support of the planned counteroffensive against Russia will only lead to more bloodshed and not yield positive results.
In an interview with the newspaper Izvestia published on Thursday, Galuzin said Kyiv and its “Anglo-Saxon masters” are derailing all initiatives for peace talks as they call for the “strategic defeat of Russia.”
“Thoughtlessly and irresponsibly pumping up Kyiv with modern Western weapons and supporting its idea of a counteroffensive will only lead to bloodshed and further escalation of the conflict,” he told the outlet.
“The Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors should be warned about the inevitably deplorable consequences of their plans,” Galuzin said, adding that the Russian forces are prepared for any developments in the conflict.
After a period of relative calm, there has been another night of significant missile and drone attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities, continuing a pattern seen over the past week. Following Russia's allegations that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin by targeting the Kremlin with drones, Moscow launched a series of kamikaze drone attacks, primarily targeting Kyiv and Odessa.
Despite reports of all 18 drones launched at the Ukrainian capital being shot down, three drones managed to land near a school dormitory building in Odesa. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Two of the drones were marked with the words "for Moscow" and "for the Kremlin" scrawled on their tail fragments, reported The Guardian.
During an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, former US President Donald Trump stated that he could bring an end to the war in one day if he were re-elected to the White House.
Trump suggested that putting an end to the conflict would require only "24 hours."
"I will get that ended. It would be easy."
Calling the war a "disaster" that "has to be stopped," he added: "That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money."
Trump, who has previously boasted of his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, says the pair "got along great".
The former president claimed Putin "never would have gotten into Ukraine" if it weren't for the "incompetence" of Joe Biden's administration.
"Putin was not going in, it was never mentioned and I knew him very well," he added.
The diplomatic mission of the United States in Kyiv, Ukraine, has issued a warning to Americans, advising them to take air alarms seriously and seek shelter as needed. The reason for this caution is the possibility of a rapid deterioration in the security situation in the aftermath of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, which Russian officials have blamed on Kyiv.
The US Department of State issued a security alert about a “heightened threat of missile attacks” across Ukraine on Wednesday night, citing a “recent uptick in strikes across Ukraine and inflammatory rhetoric from Moscow.” Earlier in the day, Russian officials warned of “retaliation” for Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin.
“Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk,” one of the US embassy’s safety tips emphasised.
The US diplomatic mission further added that any American still in Ukraine must have “a contingency plan that does not rely on US government assistance,” and should depart the country “when it is safe to do so.”
The Dutch government has announced that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, is scheduled to speak in The Hague on Thursday.
The foreign ministry of the Netherlands revealed that Zelenskyy will give a speech titled "No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine."
The trip to the Netherlands comes on the heels of Zelenskyy's impromptu visit to Finland for talks with leaders of the five Nordic countries.
It would be his first visit to the Netherlands since becoming president, and he has made very few foreign trips since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year.
Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has urged the United Nations to pay attention to critical feedback, stating that the organization is losing trust worldwide.
"In recent time, we are witnessing a certain degradation of trust to the organization, which is called to represent interests of all member states, to be an example of impartiality and integrity, and its employees must act in strict compliance with Article 100 of the United Nations Charter," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on issues of trust-building in international affairs on Wednesday.
He stressed that "negative feedback not always indicates attempts to mar the organization’s reputation" and that "this criticism often reveals the disappointment of states and their population." "It should not be ignored. On the contrary, UN peacekeeping missions should explain their mandate, work more actively with people via the mass media and implement various local quick-yielding projects," he said.
The Pentagon has announced that the United States will be providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth approximately $300 million, as the launch of a spring offensive against Russian forces approaches.
The aid package includes a significant amount of artillery rounds, howitzers, air-to-ground rockets, and ammunition. The weaponry will be sourced from Pentagon stocks, ensuring that it can be quickly delivered to the front lines. Specific items in the package include Hydra-70 rockets, HIMARS rockets, mortars, howitzer rounds, missiles, and Carl Gustaf anti-tank rifles.
Ukrainian officials have indicated that they are preparing for a counteroffensive and stockpiling ammunition to ensure adequate supply lines. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that they are in the "home stretch" and ready to initiate the offensive.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, announced that Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down 18 out of the 24 drones that were launched at the country overnight.
“The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type,” the administration said.
Out of 15 Shahed kamikaze drones fired at the Black Sea coastal city of Odesa, air defences destroyed 12, while three struck a university compound. There were no casualties, the Ukrainian southern military command said.
According to Alexei Rulev, who heads the press center of the Dnipro group, the Russian military successfully defended residential areas in the Kherson region against an attack by Ukrainian drones. Rulev reported to RIA Novosti that the attack was repulsed by the Russian military. No further details were given about the incident.
"The air defense unit of the Dnipro group repulsed another attack by UAV of Ukrainian nationalists on residential areas of settlements of Kherson region. As a result of the firing position, shock drones were destroyed near the settlements of Obrypka, Novaya Mayachka, Podstepnoye and Sagi," he said.
A senior Russian lawmaker stated on Thursday that the drone attack on the Kremlin and the acts of sabotage on infrastructure facilities and railways are instances of terrorism carried out by the Ukrainian government. The lawmaker emphasized that these actions necessitate a unified response from Russian society. The attacks were condemned as acts of terror, and the Russian government is expected to take measures to prevent future such incidents.
"The attack on the Kremlin, assassination attempts on political leaders, acts of sabotage at railways, electricity transmission lines, and infrastructure facilities, including the explosion of the Crimean Bridge, and gas pipeline blasts, are the facts of terrorist activities of the Kiev regime and its sponsors," Vladimir Vasilyev, leader of the ruling United Russia party’s faction in the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament, was quoted as saying on the faction’s Telegram channel.
The lawmaker recalled that the country has "the experience of defeating terrorism gained at a high price in the years when the country was only embarking on a path of sovereignty" and lauded President Vladimir Putin’s role in it.
"Today, terrorism has raised it head again and is targeting the very heart of Russia. Attacks targeting the president are targeting each one of us. To thwart them, maximal consolidation, vigilance, cooperation with law enforcement agencies and special services are need. And the most important thing is understanding that all of us must defend the motherland and the president," he stressed.
On Wednesday, Anatoly Antonov, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, stated that Russia would retaliate against what it considers to be an act of terrorism by Ukraine. Antonov was referring to the attempted drone attack on the Kremlin by Ukraine. He stated that Russia would respond to this incident at a time of its choosing.
"How would Americans react if a drone hit the White House, the Capitol or the Pentagon? The answer is obvious for any politician as well as for an average citizen: the punishment will be harsh and inevitable," he said. "Russia will respond to this insolent and presumptuous terrorist attack. We will answer when we consider it necessary. We will answer in accordance with the assessments of the threat that Kiev posed to the leadership of our country."
He stressed that the statements by US officials "are striking in their cynicism and absurdity." "The U.S. did not find it possible to recognize the obvious thing - it was a terrorist action planned by the Zelensky regime and an assassination attempt targeting the President of the Russian Federation. Moreover, the timing was not chosen by chance - ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade, where foreign guests are planned to take part in," Antonov said. "The theses that this act of terrorism was allegedly a "false flag operation" are blasphemous and deceitful. That is, it was Russia itself that staged a provocation against the heart of our statehood?!"
According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow hoped that the US administration "would have the guts and dignity to condemn this terrorist act." "The world remembers how, in 2001, the Russian President was the first to lend a helping hand to the American people, who were then subjected to the terrorist attack. Everything is forgotten. Today the United States is shielding the Kiev criminals. The statements of high-ranking officials that Kiev can choose how to defend itself are the textbook example of double standards, a policy of encouraging the Zelensky regime to attack the Russian Federation. The words of the bureaucrats about allegedly deterring the Kiev Nazi regime from hitting targets outside its borders are a false farce," he said.
"The atrocities of the Zelensky regime and the indulgence of it by the West only testify to the fact that our adversaries have no desire to seek peace, to save thousands of lives of ordinary Ukrainians. Definitely, we will take this circumstance into account while working out our strategy to implement the goals and objectives of the special military operation," he warned.
Close-up view of the damage to the dome of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin from a drone attack.
You can see traces of burn marks next to the stairs.
As per the regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry, the fire that broke out in the reservoir containing oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of southern Russia has been extinguished.
The incident occurred on Thursday, and the department confirmed that the fire was brought under control at 5:17 a.m.
The fire had affected an area of roughly 400 square meters, but no injuries or harm to the local population were reported.
It is worth noting that another oil storage reservoir in the settlement of Volna in the same region caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, burning an area of approximately 1,200 square meters.
Reports from Ukrainian media indicate that on Thursday morning, there were a number of explosions in the capital city and other locations. Allegedly, Russian drones and missiles were the source of the attacks, and air defenses were activated in response.
In Kiev, several blasts were heard following a warning from the city's administration about an impending attack at around 2am local time, as per news agency UNIAN.
Additionally, news agency RBC Ukraine reported at least some explosions in Odessa, where locals have shared unverified photos and videos of the supposed strikes on Telegram.
Residents in various regions, such as Nikolayev, Poltava, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, have been urged to take missile threat warnings seriously.
The drone crashed on the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant in the Rostov region, the damage from the attack was insignificant, there were no casualties, the fire was immediately extinguished due to the explosion, Governor of the region Vasily Golubev said .
The drone, he clarified, crashed into the structures of the plant's inter-workshop flyover under construction last night, after which it exploded.
"The fire that arose as a result of the explosion was immediately extinguished. Firefighters were not involved in extinguishing the fire, the burning was eliminated by the company's services. There were no victims or injured, the damage to the structures was insignificant," Golubev wrote in his Telegram channel.