Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: Living Conditions Get More Tough As Brutal Conflict Enters Day 86

Russians attacked Ukrainian villages in the middle of the night yesterday. Around 20 houses were damaged and two people were slightly injured.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, a woman was seen chopping vegetables in the Kharkiv city subway in eastern Ukraine.

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, people queued up to accept food supplies in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

A man was seen inspecting the damage caused to a wrecked boiler room in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on May 19. The structure was shelled early Thursday morning.

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

A man was seen petting a puppy in the Kharkiv city metro in eastern Ukraine. Some residents still utilise the area as a temporary bomb shelter.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Residents of Kharkiv were seen taking shelter in an underground area, on May 19. Bombings in Kharkiv city have lessened and the metro is set to resume service next week.

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

On Thursday, May 19, a man was seen searching for metal pieces in a shelled neighbourhood area in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

In Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, on May 19, a Ukrainian policeman was seen inspecting the ruins of a heavily damaged sunflower seeds processing plant, following a Russian bombing.

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

Anatolii Virko, a local citizen, was seen playing the piano outside a house in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, which was presumably damaged by Russian bombing.

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, seen standing next to her house in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, on May 19, which was extensively destroyed by Russian bombing.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

Iryna child's drawing lays on floor. Iryna and her 3 small children were at home when an attack took place in the village, just a few kilometres from the front line, but they were all uninjured.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Azovstal, Mariupol
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Amid grim circumstances, Ukraine hopes to swap Azovstal steel mill troops for Russian POWs

Amid grim circumstances, Ukraine hopes to swap Azovstal steel mill troops for Russian POWs
IN PICS: Ukraine suffers huge losses as rescue operations in Azovstal enters last phase

IN PICS: Ukraine suffers huge losses as rescue operations in Azovstal enters last phase