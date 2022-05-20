Russia-Ukraine War: Living Conditions Get More Tough As Brutal Conflict Enters Day 86

Quick links:
On Thursday, May 19, 2022, a woman was seen chopping vegetables in the Kharkiv city subway in eastern Ukraine.
On Thursday, May 19, 2022, people queued up to accept food supplies in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.
A man was seen inspecting the damage caused to a wrecked boiler room in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on May 19. The structure was shelled early Thursday morning.
A man was seen petting a puppy in the Kharkiv city metro in eastern Ukraine. Some residents still utilise the area as a temporary bomb shelter.
Residents of Kharkiv were seen taking shelter in an underground area, on May 19. Bombings in Kharkiv city have lessened and the metro is set to resume service next week.
On Thursday, May 19, a man was seen searching for metal pieces in a shelled neighbourhood area in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine.
In Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, on May 19, a Ukrainian policeman was seen inspecting the ruins of a heavily damaged sunflower seeds processing plant, following a Russian bombing.
Anatolii Virko, a local citizen, was seen playing the piano outside a house in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, which was presumably damaged by Russian bombing.
Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, seen standing next to her house in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, on May 19, which was extensively destroyed by Russian bombing.
