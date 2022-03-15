Russia-Ukraine War: Long Queue At Tesla Supercharging Station As Ukrainians Flee War

Elon Musk owned e-vehicle company, Tesla, reportedly started to offer free supercharging for vehicles in Ukraine for people fleeing the country amid Russia's invasion. A recent viral video, depicting the emergency Ukraine is facing due to its war with Russia, shows the long queue of electric vehicles at one of Tesla's supercharging stations.

Reportedly, in an email sent to local owners, Tesla announced that it would build free supercharging stations for both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles. Earlier too, during times of need, Tesla has taken initiatives like providing free charging to owners in US during hurricanes.

In the viral video, several electric vehicle owners can be seen, waiting for their turn to charge their vehicles.

“Look, I have an electric vehicle….”, read the caption of the tweet where the clip shows people waiting to charge their vehicles was posted.

As Tesla's new initiative goes viral, it also got some comments from users who were curious about few facts like,"Are insurance premiums higher on electric vs gas?" Check some reactions below:

Tesla under inflationary pressure due to Russia-Ukraine war

Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that his firms are under inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics. "Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics", Musk wrote in a Twitter thread.

Fox News reported that the situation has been exacerbated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with prices of the commodities like metal climbing toward record highs.

In a seperate tweet musk advised his 77.8 millions Twitter followers to own, "physical things like a home or stock in comapnies you like" rather than dollars when inflation is high. The billioniare further added that he will not sell his holding in bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin.

(Image: @ArcherN8126X/Twitter)