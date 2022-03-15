Russia-Ukraine War: Lublin Triangle PMs Demand Immediate Withdrawal Of Russian Troops

To bolster the front against Russia amid its intensified attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Parliament on Tuesday, March 15, informed that Prime Ministers of Lublin Triangle nations - Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania - held a brief discussion on the escalating war situation in the conflicting nation that had entered Day 20 and demanded the immediate seizure of Russia’s full-blown military invasion.

In a statement issued by the Ukrainian Parliament, they informed that Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, Lithuania's Ingrida Šimonytė and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki called upon the people of Russia and Belarus to mount pressure on their governments to restrain them in inflicting terror and destruction in Ukraine. They further asked them to speak out decisively and demand their governments to stop the military aggression.

Lublin Triangle PMs demand Russia's unconditional withdrawal from Ukraine

They also deliberated on the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly and demanded the immediate seizure of Russia’s full-blown military invasion and unconditional withdrawal of all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine. They also asked Moscow to retrieve the decision on the independent status of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

They further condemned the indiscriminate use of Russian military force against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. The sides also condemned reckless and dangerous attacks by Russian troops near Nuclear Power Plants in Ukraine. The joint statement of the three European nations further urged International Atomic Energy Agency and United Nations to respond to Ukraine's demands and ensure the security of nuclear facilities in the war-hit country.

🔻immediately and unconditionally cancel the decision on the status of certain regions of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of #Ukraine;



🔻condemn the indiscriminate use of Russian military force against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure. — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 15, 2022

The Prime Ministers of the Lublin Triangle further said that Ukraine should be offered the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union. Poland and Lithuania further expressed their joint, unwavering support to the democratically elected authorities of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.

The sides also condemn reckless and extremely dangerous attacks by Russian troops on NPP and nuclear facilities in #Ukraine, and call on the @iaeaorg and the @UN, to respond to Ukraine's demands and ensure the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 15, 2022

In the past 20 days, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have been successful in seizing control of many geo-strategically pertinent cities, including port-city-Mariupol and Kherson that are closer to Russia-annexed Crimea. However, Kyiv had dismissed the claims and stated that Ukrainian forces are continuing to fight the Russian army.

Russia-Ukraine war: Fourth round of peace talks resume amid Russia's relentless offensive

In their multi-pronged attack, the Russian Federation had thrust its forces at the Chernobyl nuclear plant by invading through the Belarus-Ukraine border. Furthermore, its attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant - Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - remains to be a constant threat to the entire European continent.

This comes in the backdrop of the fourth round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, that had resumed via video conferencing on Tuesday. The talks are a continuation of Monday's negotiation, which reportedly went 'pretty well.' Both sides have borne massive losses in the battle and are attempting to resolve the matter through dialogue and negotiations.

(Image: AP)