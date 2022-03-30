Russia-Ukraine War: Macron Dials Putin To Discuss Humanitarian Crisis In War-torn Nation

The President of France Emmanuel Macron spoke on phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukraine situation as Russia continues to attack the neighbouring country after one month. They also discussed the outcome of Tuesday's Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. A French presidential source suggests that Macron and Putin discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, particularly in Mariupol.

However, Kremlin stated in a statement that Putin told Macron that in order to settle the humanitarian crisis, Ukrainians must surrender their weapons. In the meanwhile, a representative of the Elysee Palace revealed after the conversation that at this time the condition for the initiation of a humanitarian operation in the coming days to offer help to residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol has not been formed as of now, according to Euro Integration. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that it would be the West's joint fault if they did nothing to assist Mariupol.

Putin and Macron discuss Moscow's request for rouble payments for Russian gas

The Kremlin also announced that Putin and Macron talked about Russia's plan to request rouble payments for Russian gas deliveries to the European Union. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already announced that Russia will receive the payments for Russian gas according to the contracts, which is in euros and not rubles.

Earlier, Macron criticised US President Joe Biden's remark on Vladimir Putin when he called the Russian President a 'butcher' in Poland last week. Macron advised against rhetorical escalation with Moscow stating that they can't escalate the situation with words if they want to achieve a ceasefire. The French President told France 3 that his mission is to achieve a cease-fire first, then the withdrawal of Russian forces through diplomatic methods. Throughout Russia's military buildup borders and invasion of Ukraine, Paris has maintained diplomatic relations with Moscow.

Leaders and analysts have questioned Macron's approach

Some leaders and analysts have questioned Macron's approach, which he defends stating that it is necessary for limiting the war's damage. However, the French President on Sunday accused Putin of attempting to return to "a Europe of empires, of dominance, without regard for the integrity of borders or the sovereignty of states to decide for themselves," according to local reports.

Image: AP