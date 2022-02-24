Russia-Ukraine War: Maharashtra CM Concerned About People From State Trapped In Ukraine

With the onset of a full-blown Russian offensive against Ukraine, the tensions have escalated in India as officials are concerned about the Indian nationals trapped in war-hit Ukraine. After Punjab and Andhra Pradesh CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expressed concerns over the individuals from Maharashtra who have been stuck in Ukraine.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary on Thursday informed that CM Thackeray had expressed apprehensions on the security of those who've gone to Ukraine from Maharashtra for industry, education and business. He further added that he will be coordinating with the Central government to keep track of the situation and to help them repatriate Indian nationals. To take cognizance of the developing situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an emergency meeting on February 24, Thursday. The meeting will be focused on the evacuation process of Indian citizens amid the growing uncertainties.

Centre keeping track of developments in Ukraine

Earlier in the day, the Union government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. The Indian government is focussing on the safety and security of the Indians trapped in the crisis-hit nation.

In order to provide maximum support to them, the Ministry of External Affairs had expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv had issued a notification asking the students stuck in Ukraine to remain safe and return to their homes, hostels or accommodations. In view of the growing uncertainties, Indian citizens have been told to stay insides and avoid travelling.



The students who have been travelling to Kyiv, have been told to return to their respective cities, especially western bordering countries. They have been told to stay away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, since its facing heavy military action.

Russia commences full-blown offensive against Ukraine

The Russian attack in Ukraine's separatist region Donbas commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unanticipated TV announcement declared the commencement of ‘special military operations' in Ukraine’s breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

Post Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the imposition of 'Martial law' across the country and asked the citizens to remain at home and stay calm. The announcement came on the backdrop of multiple explosions and bombings by Russian troops on Ukrainian land. As per the latest information, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the attack.