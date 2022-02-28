Russia-Ukraine War: Mamata Extends Unconditional Support To PM Modi; Seeks All-party Meet

Keeping aside her bitter rivalry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her unconditional support to the Centre amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In a letter addressed to PM Modi on Monday, February 28, she stressed that parties disregard their domestic disagreements on such occasions to ensure that India's dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. Offering PM Modi the option of convening an all-party meeting on this global issue, the TMC supremo indicated that the Union government should take a firm stance against trans-border invasion by Russia.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "There have been concerns expressed on our general stand on the war, though. Since our Independence, we as a nation have been known for our commitment to international peace and non-aggression, and our rejection of practices of trans-border invasion and interference. I am sure that in steering our diplomatic affairs during the current crisis, you will lead us on the basis of these abiding principles."

"I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all-party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high. As the largest democracy on the planet, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world and we must offer it, undaunted and unhesitant," she added.

The WB government has already set up a dedicated Control Room for helping the people from the state stranded in Ukraine.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi to "accept her unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider to hold an all-party meeting"#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/8prFDsil4v — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

India's approach towards the Russia-Ukraine war

Though India has abstained from voting on two UNSC resolutions pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, it has called for the immediate cessation of violence. Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both the Russian president as well as the Ukrainian president amid the ongoing war. During his discussion with Putin, the Prime Minister reiterated that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Calling for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, he also raised concerns about the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine.

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, five evacuation flights carrying nearly 1,156 nationals have reached India.

Moreover, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh will visit Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals.