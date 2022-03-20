Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol Residents Being Forcefully Taken To Russia, Says City Council

Mariupol residents are being taken to Russia against their will by Russian forces, said the Mariupol City Council on Saturday. The city council in a statement said that, “Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to Russian territory…The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhny district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing”.

The residents in Mariupol, captured by Russian forces, were taken to where the troops then checked their phones and documents. Some of the residents, according to the Mariupol city council, were then redirected to remote Russian cities. The council further said that the “fate of the others is unknown”. According to CNN, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in the statement, "What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people”.

"It is hard to imagine that in the 21st-century people can be forcibly taken to another country,” the Mariupol mayor added. The Mariupol authorities claimed that residents were being taken to remote cities in Russia after, on Saturday, a Ukrainian army commander told CNN that people in Mariupol risk their lives each time they emerge from underground bunkers. The Ukrainian commander also told the outlet that the strategic port is facing the most intense fighting than anywhere else in the country, which is under attack by Russian forces.

'Mariupol is under fire the whole day' says Major Denis Prokopenko

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the fourth week, Major Denis Prokopenko, from the National Guard Azov Regiment, told CNN that air and land attacks on the city were now almost relentless. He said, “Usually, Mariupol is under fire during the whole day and night. Sometimes there (are) 30 minutes of silence, but then the city is again under attack (from) tanks, artillery, multiple rockets, and (aircraft) like bombers and helicopters”.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, as per the report, stated that over 4,100 people, including 1,172 children, were evacuated Saturday from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia via humanitarian corridors. It is to note that Mariupol has been under siege for several weeks now and since late February, the city has witnessed some of the worst attacks.

Image: AP

