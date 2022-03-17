Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol Theatre Sheltering Hundreds Of People Bombed By Russia

After a theatre in Mariupol came under attack on Wednesday, where hundreds of individuals including children have taken refuge, scores of people are reported to be trapped beneath rubble and debris. Authorities in Mariupol, Ukraine's besieged coastal city, claimed the Russian troops attacked the theatre, The Times of Israel reported. This devastating incident has also been confirmed by the Ukrainian Embassy in the US which stated, “Russia dropped a powerful bomb on the building of the drama theatre in Mariupol which served as a shelter for hundreds of people.”

Furthermore, the total number of victims was being counted by city officials, but their efforts were hampered by the fact that residential areas were being bombarded by Russian troops. Mariupol city officials claimed in a Telegram message, “Russia purposefully destroyed the Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people are hiding.”

White smoke was coming from the theatre's central section, which had been entirely demolished

Officials have also shared a photograph that showed that thick white smoke was coming from the theatre's central section, which had been entirely demolished. An aircraft dropped the bomb on the structure, according to officials. The official statement stated, “It is impossible to find words to describe the level of cynicism and cruelty, with which Russian invaders are destroying peaceful residents of a Ukrainian city by the sea,” The Times of Israel reported.

According to Nexta, the statistics about the situation in Mariupol depict that over 2,400 civilians were killed. For the past 13 days, the city has been without power, gas, or water, and temperatures have dropped below -5°C at night. There are still 400,000 inhabitants in the city.

In addition to this, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Russian bomb strike has damaged the center portion of the theatrical structure, causing huge numbers of people to be trapped beneath the wreckage. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, posted before and after photographs of the theatre on Twitter, calling the bombardment a "war crime."

Meanwhile, Maxar Technologies which captured a satellite photograph of the theatre on March 14, revealed that the Russian word for "children" is written on the ground, demonstrating how it was plainly recognisable for the days that people including children were sheltering there, Sky News reported.

Further, before the bombing, a video that was posted on the internet purportedly showed the theatre was full with displaced individuals hunkering for shelter. The majority of those at the theatre were women and children, according to the footage.

Apart from this, Over 6,000 people have been evacuated from Mariupol in the last 24 hours. In a video message on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 6,000 Mariupol citizens, which included more than 2,000 children, had been evacuated.

