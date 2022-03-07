Russia-Ukraine War: Massive Anti-war Protest Break Out In Moscow, Thousands Detained

As the Russia Ukraine war worsens by the day, several Russians took to the streets of Moscow to protest against the Russian government and its war on the neighbouring country. Thousands took part in the anti-war rally held in Moscow to condemn the Russian aggression and President Vladimir Putin for his military actions on Ukraine. Thousands gathered at the city centre to hold the rally sloganeering against the war.

Multiple protests erupted in major Russian cities with over 4,300 individuals detained during the anti-war rallies on Sunday, March 6. According to Ria news agency, which cites the interior ministry, approximately 1,700 citizens have been arrested in Moscow alone. Following this, many continue to rally on the Russian streets sloganeering that ‘Ukraine is not the enemy’. According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, many Russians showed up at the protest with placards against the ongoing war that President Putin brought upon Ukraine.

Anti-war protests

On Sunday, several protestors flooded the streets of Russia to protest against the ongoing war. Apart from Moscow, Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said 750 individuals were arrested in St. Petersburg for taking part in an ‘unauthorised rally’. She also added that over 1,200 individuals took part in protests in various areas and that 1,061 people were arrested. Several Russians have also come out in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his efforts against the Russian offence.

In addition to this, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a Government critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now imprisoned on fraud charges, has called for daily protests earlier this week against the invasion of Russia over Ukraine, saying Russia should not be a "nation of frightened cowards." However, according to BBC, rights organisations have claimed that a slew of new rules has made it more difficult to demonstrate in Russia in recent years. Furthermore, Russia's interior ministry has warned on Saturday that any effort to convene unauthorised demonstrations would be put down and the organisers would be held accountable.

Thousands arrested in Russia

Earlier this week, the Putin-led government launched a crackdown on anti-war protestors in the country by arresting at least 7,600 people individuals. The large group of protestors were detained by Russian police from over 100 cities in the nation, independent tracker organisation OVD-Info monitoring group had reported. Several videos and images that emerged on social media of Russian police dragging protestors, both men and women to vans had gone viral online. In addition, international media outlets also reported that Russian police not only targeted those who held placards or flags, they also arbitrarily detained journalists and reporters.

Image: REPUBLIC