Russia-Ukraine War: Back-to-back Blasts Reported Outside Kyiv As Peace Talks Conclude

Minutes after peace talks ended between Russia and Ukraine, back-to-back blasts were reported near Kyiv. Following the airstrike, air raid sirens were sounded in Ukraine's capital city. According to reports, radar systems were targeted.

Reportedly, the first attack took place at 6.40 pm local time (10:10 pm IST). Reports suggest that at least 2-3 blasts have struck Kyiv. Here are the before and after images.

Russian airstrike hits radar communications military centre in Brovary

In addition to Kyiv, Russian troops appeared to focus on Ukraine's economically vital coastal areas, from near the Black Sea port of Odesa in the west to beyond the Azov Sear port of Mariupol in the east. Earlier in the day, heavy bombardment was also reported in Bugas near Mariupol.

Peace talk ends; delegations leave for their consultation at capitals

The negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia has ended. The envoys are now leaving for their respective capitals for consultations. It was announced that after the consultation, the second round of negotiation is possible on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Advisor to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said that the main goal of the talks in Belarus today was to discuss a ceasefire on the territory of Ukraine. Earlier in the day, Kyiv also demanded the withdrawal of all Russian troops from its territory including Donbass and the Crimea.

The head of the Russian delegations said that points of contact for common positions have been found at the Belarus talks, Sputnik reported. While Moscow has not made its aim clear, President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said that a solution in Russia's security interests were considered.

Putin says Ukraine settlement only possible if:

Recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea

Demilitarization and denazification of Ukrainian state

Ensuring neutral status of Ukraine

Russia's offensive against Ukraine started on Thursday. While the exact death tolls in the war are unclear, the UN human rights chief said 102 civilians have been killed in the five days of the war. Ukrainian officials have placed the number of civilian casualties above 350.