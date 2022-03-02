Russia-Ukraine War: Massive Explosion In Kharkiv As Troops Target City's Police Dept

In Kharkiv, powerful explosions were reported after Russian troops arrived in the city. The Ukrainian Army revealed that Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv on Wednesday, sparking a violent clash. They further stated that Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and targeted a local hospital and the invaders and the Ukrainians are currently engaged in a battle.

An advisor to the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko shared the footage in which the building of the regional police department was being attacked, according to Nexta. Anton Gerashchenko also stated that a fire broke out in the barracks of a school in the city on Wednesday on Telegram. He further said that there are practically no areas remaining in Kharkiv where an artillery round has not yet struck.

Anton #Gerashchenko, an advisor to the head of #Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, published footage in which, according to his information, the building of the regional police department in #Kharkiv is being attacked. pic.twitter.com/pH10cb6rpH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2022

21 people killed 112 were injured

Kharkiv is Ukraine's second-largest metropolis, with 1.4 million residents and is located close to the Russian border. Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, it has been a target for Russian troops. Earlier, the city's governor stated that at least 21 people were killed and 112 were injured in the shelling, according to DW News. Kharkiv region chief Oleg Synegubov suggests that Russian missile attacks targeted the city centre, including residential areas and government buildings.

In the meanwhile, Russian soldiers started a huge attack on the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv on Tuesday, dropping bombs all across the city, notably on the state TV tower near Babyn Yar. The Ukrainian President's Office said on Tuesday there will be no media broadcasts for the time being, but backup broadcasting of some channels will be launched in the near future. The local reports say that at least five individuals were killed and five more were injured. Russian commanders are shelling Ukrainian cities, warning Kyiv inhabitants to abandon their homes.

This is a war crime: Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this is a war crime and that Russia's most critical objectives are now Kharkiv and Kyiv. Yesterday, Zelenskyy reiterated his demand that Ukraine is admitted to the European Union. The Ukrainian President stated that they are fighting for equality in Europe.

Image: @nexta_tv/Twitter