Russia-Ukraine War: Massive Explosion Rocks Chernihiv As Troops Intensify Bombings In City

As the Russian military continues to intensify its offensive attacks against Ukraine on the 10th day of its invasion, shocking visuals from the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv show a massive explosion lightening up the entire sky. The video which seems to have been shot by a resident of the city from his window is is a part of Russia's ongoing offences against the country in Chernihiv. This comes at a time when the Ukrainian government has been accusing the Russians of using cluster bombs for carrying out massive explosions in the country. However, the severity of this bomb is yet to be known.

In the video exclusively accessed by Republic, the bomb explodes around the early morning hours and further transforms into a big explosion turning the entire sky orange. Also, huge plumes of smoke and heavy sounds are witnessed from the attack site.

This came just a day after Russian troops have been intensely bombarding residential areas killing dozens of people. As per reports, the attacks on the residential areas resulted in the death of 22 civilians including men and women, while more are said to be stuck under the debris. Apartment buildings, windows, walls, roofs, balconies, ceilings, and other things were also damaged in the explosions.

Russian forces launch massive attacks in Chernihiv

On Thursday, the Chernihiv's Regional State Administration had confirmed that the Russian forces had launched a missile strike on a multi-story residential area in the city centre causing major damage. Apart from that, it had also shelled an oil depot in Chernihiv's "Kombinat Aystra," causing a massive fire in a 5,000 cu m diesel fuel tank. This came after the Ukrainian military had destroyed Russia's military vehicles in Chernihiv on Wednesday.

Videos of the explosion and its aftermath was recorded by several people and were extensively shared on social media. Chernihiv which is the city of 2,85,000 people located in the north of Kyiv has recently become the centre of attack indicating the advancement of Russian troops into the capital city.

Image: Republic World