Russia-Ukraine War: MEA Confirms 10,348 Indians Evacuated, Urges For Local Ceasefire

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues for the ninth day, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informed that over 20,000 Indians have been evacuated from the affected region since the first advisory. Addressing a media briefing, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that a total of 48 fights have operated and brought back 10,348 students. Bagchi informed that 18 flights have operated in the last 24 hours.

Flagging that Eastern Ukraine remains a region of concern, the MEA spokesperson said, "900-1000 Indians are stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We have managed to get some buses there. Five buses are already operational, and more buses will be operated later in the evening. We had requested authorities for special trains but have not heard anything yet."

"Evacuation look difficult without a ceasefire, we urge the parties concerned - Ukraine and Russia - to have local ceasefire so that we can evacuate," he added.

'GoI will bear expenses of treatment of Indian student shot': MEA

During the press briefing, the MEA also acknowledged that another Indian student has been shot while he was on his way for evacuation. "Harjot Singh is safe and admitted in a hospital, we are trying to get in touch, embassy representatives are also trying to get in touch. Govt will bear all the expense of Harjot Singh's treatment in hospital," the MEA spokesperson informed.

Talking about Operation Ganga, Arindam Bagchi said that it will continue till the last person is evacuated from the region. He roughly pegged the number of nationals still stranded at anywhere between 2,000-3,000, and clarified that "No student is being held hostage."