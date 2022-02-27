Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: MEA Opens New Twitter Handle For Operation Ganga, Issues Helpline Nos

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, Feb 27, opened a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga''. Check helpline numbers here.

Sudeshna Singh
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: PTI/ANI


Continuing with its efforts in evacuating Indian nationals stuck in Russia-invaded Ukraine, India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, February 27, opened a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine." 

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine  

Border crossing with Phone numbers Whatsapp/e-mail
Poland +48225400000
+48795850877
+48792712511

controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com
Romania +40 732 124 309
+40 771 632 567
+40 745 161 631
+40 741 528 123

controlroombucharest@gmail.com
Hungary +36 308517373
+36 13257742
+36 13257743

Whatsapp +36 308517373
Slovak Republic

+421 252631377
+421 252962916

+421 951697560

hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in

 In addition, the Control Room in the Ministry of External Affairs continues to function on a 24x7 basis as follows:

  • 1800118797 (Toll-free)
  • +91 1123012113
  • +91 1123014104
  • +91 1123017905

It is pertinent to mention here External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania regarding the safe return of Indian students. The four countries have agreed to help in the evacuation of Indian students. 

So far, three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla informed "Border crossing to Hungary & Romania is functioning, however, the exit point to Poland is clogged due to lakhs of foreign nationals trying to escape from that point." 

