Russia-Ukraine War: Mining Company Rio Tinto Cuts Ties With Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Since Russia started its military operation in Ukraine late last month on February 24, many companies have cut their ties with Russia. Now, one of the world's largest mining companies from Australia, Rio Tinto has also decided to cut its relations with Russia. It will be reviewing its partnership agreement with Russian aluminium company Rusal, which was founded by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The company issued a statement saying that Rio Tinto was in the process of terminating any commercial relationships it has with any Russian enterprise.

It is also examining its Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) joint venture with Rusal, which operates an alumina refinery in Gladstone, according to the Guardian. Rio's Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia, which relies on Russian diesel, will face a fuel supply crisis as a result of Rio's decision. Rio owns 80% of QAL and Rusal owns 20%. The US government sanctioned oligarchs and firms including Oleg Deripaska in 2018 over concerns of the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Rio Tinto looking for alternate fuel sources in Mongolia

Rio Tinto's stance on Russia was confirmed immediately after Bold Baatar, who is the miner's head of copper of the company, said at a Houston energy conference that the business was looking for alternate fuel sources in Mongolia but, might not be able to completely stop buying from Russia, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Russia has faced increasing economic sanctions from Western nations as well as multinational corporations.

Worley, which is an Australian engineering company, also announced on Thursday that it will withdraw from Russia and that it would not sign any new contracts with Russia. The Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), an activist investor group, applauded Rio and Worley for cutting its ties from Russia.

'All Australian businesses should cut ties with billionaires allied with Putin' says ACCR head

Dan Gocher, who is the ACCR's head of climate and environment, said that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, all Australian businesses should cut ties with billionaires allied with Russian President Vladimir Putin's corporations, whether wholly or partially owned. He further said that Rio Tinto and Worley should be applauded for taking the necessary steps, according to the Guardian. He also said that the global campaign to isolate Putin has accelerated tremendously in the last fortnight.

Image: Unsplash/ AP