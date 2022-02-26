Russia Ukraine War: MoD Ukraine Asks Nationals To Disorient Moscow's Army Amid Invasion

Amid the intensified conflict between Kremlin and Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has advised its nationals to confuse the Russian army. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry took to its official Twitter handle on Saturday to call on the people to remove signs with numbers and names of streets, cities and villages in their regions. The advisory has been issued by Ukraine's Defence Ministry after Moscow launched a military offensive against Kyiv.

On February 26, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry asked its nationals to disorient the "enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine." They asserted that they need to do everything possible to get "rid of Ukraine from the Russian occupier" at the earliest. They shared the advisory to Ukrainians alongside the message, "LET'S DISORIENT THE ENEMY TOGETHER!" The Ukrainian authorities have imposed a curfew in Kyiv starting February 26 from 5 pm to 8 am. Furthermore, the Defence Ministry in the tweet stated that people on the street during the curfew will be considered "members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups."

Сьогодні,26 лютого 2022р,комендантська година діятиме з 17:00 до 08:00.

Такий час комендантської години запроваджується до ранку 28 лютого.

Усі цивільні особи,що перебуватимуть на вулиці в період комендантської години,вважатимуться членами диверсійно-розвідувальних груп ворога. pic.twitter.com/7cnb9uwszO — ВОЇНИ УКРАЇНИ🇺🇦 (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 26, 2022

ДЕЗОРІЄНТУЙМО ВОРОГА РАЗОМ!

Аби спантеличити та дезорієнтувати ворога, який незаконно пересувається Україною, закликаємо:

- познімати таблички з номерами і назвами вулиць/міст/сіл у своїх регіонах.

- познімати таблички з номерами і назвами вулиць/міст/сіл у своїх регіонах.

Зробімо все можливе для якнайшвидшого очищення України від російського окупанта❗️ — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 26, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. Following Putin's announcement, missile strikes and troops started entering Ukraine from the north, east and south. In the latest development, the Russian flag has been spotted in Melitopol in Ukraine, according to Republic TV's ground report. Currently, the troops of Russia and Ukraine exchange fire on the streets of Kyiv. Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that at least 198 Ukrainians have died, including three children, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people including 33 children have been critically injured in the military offensive. Following the military action by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced snapping diplomatic ties with Moscow. As Russian forces launched an attack against Ukraine, many countries like US, UK have condemned the Russia's move and imposed sanctions against Moscow. After Russian military offensive, Zelenskyy has been calling on the world leaders to support Kyiv and impose sanctions on Russia.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP