Russia-Ukraine War | More Than 400 Civilians Dead, Over 800 Wounded In Ukraine: UNHR

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to intensify, the UN human rights office has informed that 406 civilians have died in Ukraine since Moscow's military operation began in Kyiv, according to AP. The United Nations human rights office stated that 801 civilians have been wounded until Sunday midnight. The UN human rights office expressed concern over the situation and stressed that they thought that the real figures were more in comparison to the numbers revealed by them.

The UN Human rights have mentioned that the real figures of deaths and people who have been injured since the Russian aggression in Ukraine have been high, "especially in government-controlled territory," as per the AP report. Reportedly, the rights office reports casualties that have been confirmed. The Russian offensive in Ukraine has led to people fleeing their homes to avoid war. More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine and sought safety in other countries.

More than 1.7 million people flee Ukraine

According to the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,735,068 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on February 24. Around 1,027,603 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Around 180,163 people have fled Ukraine and sought refuge in Hungary. Furthermore, Moldova received 82,762 refugees, Romania 78,977 people from Ukraine. 128,169 people from Ukraine had reached Slovakia and 183,688 Ukrainians have moved to other European countries ever since Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War

As Russia's military aggression continued for the 12th consecutive day, Kremlin announced yet another ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to permit civilians to flee war-torn Ukraine on Monday, 7 March. However, the Russian armed forces continued to invade Ukrainian cities, reported AP. The recent announcement from the Russian side came after two failed previous ceasefire attempts. Russian Defence Ministry announced that civilians would be allowed to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv and Sumy. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in a statement released on Facebook accused Russia of interrupting the opening of humanitarian corridors of the evacuations of civilians. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry insisted that Russian troops continued to attack Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Sumy, Mykolayiv, Volnovas and other places which made it impossible for people to evacuate the places. Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine have started.

(Inputs from AP)