Russia-Ukraine War: More Than 4,300 Detained Over Anti-war Protests In Russia

As Russian soldiers invaded and seized urban cities within Ukrainian territory, protests erupted in major Russian cities with over 4,300 individuals detained during the anti-war rallies on Sunday, rights groups and Russian authorities noted. According to Ria news agency, which cites the interior ministry, approximately 1,700 citizens have been arrested in Moscow alone.

According to BBC, OVD-Info, an independent monitoring organisation said that it has recorded the detentions of nearly 4,366 individuals in 53 locations including Vladivostok and Irkutsk. Further, protest videos from other cities were also shared by opposition rights activists in Russia.

Anti-war protests in Russia

Apart from Moscow, Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said 750 individuals were held in St. Petersburg. As per TASS, the individuals detained in Moscow were among 2,500 people who took part in an "unauthorised rally." She also added that over 1,200 individuals took part in protests in various areas and that 1,061 people were arrested.

As per the video footage released on social media by opposition activists, thousands of protestors were seen to be screaming "No to war!" and "Shame on you!" in Moscow and St. Petersburg, RFE/RL reported.

In addition to this, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a Government critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now imprisoned on fraud charges, has called for daily protests earlier this week against the invasion of Russia over Ukraine, saying Russia should not be a "nation of frightened cowards." However, according to BBC, rights organisations have claimed that a slew of new rules has made it more difficult to demonstrate in Russia in recent years.

Furthermore, Russia's interior ministry has warned on Saturday that any effort to convene unauthorised demonstrations would be put down and the organisers would be held accountable.

Since Friday, Kremlin has cracked down on media outlets by enacting a law making the purposeful transmission of "fake" or "false" news regarding the Ukraine conflict a criminal offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

According to Amnesty International, “Although Russian legislation avoids explicitly using terms like 'permit' or 'ban'... it effectively requires organisers to seek authorisation for their assemblies," BBC reported.

Several other protests against Russia

Meanwhile, on March 6, several protests against Russia took place all across the world, not only in its own country. A peace protest was allowed in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Approximately 2,000 people participated in the protest, waving Ukrainian flags and chanting anti-Putin and anti-war slogans. A protest organiser, Daulet Abylkasymov, told the audience that their protest is "not against the Russian people, but against Putin," RFE/RL reported.

Anti-war demonstrators were also seen in places like Brussels, Belgium, and London, United Kingdom.

(Image: AP)