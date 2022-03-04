Russia-Ukraine War: More Than 500 Foreign Students Stranded In Ukraine's Sumy, Says Report

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, over 500 international students are stranded in Sumy, a town 40 kilometres from Ukraine's northeast border that has been shelled by the Russian military for days. Nigerians make up the majority of the students, with others from Ethiopia, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ireland, India, Turkey and Lebanon, The Guardian reported. The report further stated that trains and buses have ceased running, and roads and bridges leading out of the city have been destroyed, with violence reported on the streets.

Since the Russian invasion began last week, the students have remained in five hostel buildings as advised by their university. However, many Ukrainian students fled the region. Oluwaseun Adefemi, a Nigerian medical student who arrived in Sumy early this year, said that there is a shortage of food and water supplies and the situation is not conducive to going to local stores. "Every day, we hear explosions and then we have to rush to our bunkers. We are running out of food and water. The majority of what we have now is soda water," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

'Efforts are on to evacuate students': Nigerian government

Nigeria's government stated it was trying to ensure safe passage for its students. They further stated that concerned officials are in touch with UN organisations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), however, the progress is much slower than expected. Meanwhile, Irish residents in Ukraine have been advised to seek shelter in a secure location. A spokesperson for Ireland’s government asked them to evacuate only if they thought it was safe to do so.

Russia readies 130 buses to evacuate foreign nationals including Indians

On Thursday, March 3, a top Russian military general stated that Russia is ready to send 130 buses to evacuate stranded Indian students and other foreigners from Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy cities to Russia's Belgorod Region, PTI reported. Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Defense Control Center, made the statements a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. As Ukraine's airspace has been closed since February 24, India has been evacuating its citizens through special aircraft from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, and Poland.

Image: AP