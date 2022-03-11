Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Accuses US Military Of Training Ukrainian Forces In Country

In the midst of the ongoing war against Ukraine, Russia has accused the United States of training Ukrainian forces in the country. Republic TV has accessed a video that Russia claims to be archival footage wherein the US military are seen training the soldiers of Ukraine's Aider Battalion. Notably, Aider Battalion is an organisation whose activities are banned in the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, the Russian government has also claimed that there is a direct involvement of the US in the war that likes to play the role of the "big brother" when it comes to the geopolitical situation of Ukraine as well.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov stated that Washington must promptly prohibit illegal works in the field of military biology in post-Soviet nations. His statements came after the White House refused Russia’s allegations of US involvement in developing biological weapons lab in Ukraine. "We urge the United States to immediately abolish illegal works in the field of military biology on the territory of post-Soviet space. Stop blocking the efforts of the international community to strengthen the CBTO regime. Do not hinder the resumption of work on the legally binding Protocol to the Convention with an effective verification mechanism," Ambassador Antonov said in a statement.

US warns Russia against seizing assets of international companies

The White House has also warned Moscow against seizing assets of US and international corporations that have announced plans to halt operations in Russia or exit from the Russian market. White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, took to Twitter to respond to claims in Russian media outlets regarding plans to nationalise the assets of big multinational corporations leaving Russia. She cautioned that such actions could expose Russia to legal action from corporations whose assets are seized. Notably, the United States and several other countries have also imposed numerous sanctions on Russia since, it attacked Ukraine last month on February 24.

Any lawless decision by Russia to seize the assets of these companies will ultimately result in even more economic pain for Russia. It will compound the clear message to the global business community that Russia is not a safe place to invest and do business. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 11, 2022

Image: AP