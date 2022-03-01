Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Bombs Kharkiv City Centre; Six Including One Child Injured

As the Russia Ukraine war escalates, Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday, March 1, claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. As per the preliminary information availed from the region, six people including one child were injured in the shelling. The death toll is being determined.

Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. As a result of the shelling on the administration building, a total of six people were reported injured. The injured individuals include one child. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.

⚡️ In #Kharkiv, the occupiers carry out massive air strikes on the city's infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/bkOjoRBCby — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 1, 2022

Kharkiv Regional State Administration building attacked

The death toll from the shelling is being determined as rescue operations are underway. Following the attack, the roof of the opera house in the city caught fire which was soon eliminated. More than 40 people and seven vehicles were involved from the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations. Currently, the rescue teams are at work and are carrying out search operations under the debris. Residential buildings in the region were also largely affected by the shelling.

Following the event, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser came forward to claim that Russia is actively shelling city centres now. Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, according to The Guardian, has said, "The veil has come down. Russia is actively shelling city centres, launching direct missile and artillery strikes on residential areas and administration sites".

"Russia’s goal is clear - mass panic, civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting honourably," he added reiterating that Russia is now in total war with the country.

The ground visuals accessed by Republic suggests the same as the Russian troops are now actively targeting administration and residential buildings. Defence of Ukraine informed that Russian occupation forces are using tactics to destroy infrastructure and launch missile and bomb strikes on settlements, disregarding international humanitarian law. According to the Ukraine Defence Ministry, the Russian forces are losing offensive potential as they continue to inflict fire on military and civilian targets.

Ukraine continues to put up stiff resistance

Meanwhile, more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were reported dead after Russian artillery hit a military base in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, Okhtyrka. In a related update, on Tuesday, a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened entry to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. This comes a day after Russian military forces entered the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Satellite images revealed a long build-up of armoured vehicles and artillery starting 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city. While Ukraine's Ministry of Defence informed that the situation around the country's capital, Kyiv, remains tense and in Polissya, Putin's troops continue to resume the offensive in the direction of the capital. It was learned that in the Black Sea, due to adverse weather conditions, a naval landing operation in the coming days is unlikely. Most of the Black Sea Fleet's naval group is based.

(Image: Republic)