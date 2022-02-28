Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims 'air Superiority' Over All Of Ukraine Amid Negotiations

As Russian forces continue to advance their military operations in Ukraine, Russia's Ministry of Defence on Monday has claimed of establishing a total of 'air superiority' over the 'entire territory' of Ukraine. In a video, the Russian Defence Ministry chief spokesperson Igor Konashenkov made the claims and stated that civilians can safely leave the capital city through the Kyiv-Vasilkov freeway as the roads are open and safe.

Meanwhile, in a statement, he also alleged that Kyiv was was being terrorized by armed Ukrainian nationalists as they had been deploying military equipment using the city's residents as shields - allegations that cannot be verified independently.

Furthermore, providing more details about Russia's achievements in the ongoing operation, he mentioned in the statement that their forces have destroyed 1,114 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure including 31 command centres and communication nodes, 314 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 57 multiple-launch rocket systems, 121 field artillery units and mortars, and 274 special military vehicles.

Russian Def Min claims land gains have been made where Moscow's troops have taken control

Apart from the "air superiority" element, the Defence Ministry spokesperson has also announced that new land gains have been made where the Russian troops have taken control of cities of Berydanks and Energodar, among others.

Notably, this came at a time when both sides have been attempting to hold discussions at the border with Belarus. Earlier, Ukraine had refused to hold talks but later agreed to negotiate with Russia. In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also kept his nuclear forces on alert.

Russia Ukraine war

As far as the ongoing situation is concerned, Ukraine Interior Ministry on Sunday has confirmed that 352 civilians including 14 children have been killed so far in the invasion while 1,684 people including 116 children have been injured. There is no information on the casualties among the armed forces from both Ukraine as well as on the Russian sides. However, the Ukrainian military has estimated around 5,300 military casualties in their forces.



Image: AP