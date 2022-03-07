Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Delegation Flies To Belarus For 3rd Round Of Talks With Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war enters its 12th day, Russian media reports claim that a Russian delegation has flown to Belarus for the third round of talks with Ukraine. Belarusian media agency Nexta, on Twitter, wrote, "#Russian government media report that a #Russian delegation flew to #Belarus for the third round of talks with #Ukraine. (sic)"

The meeting on Monday, March 7, will be the third round of discussions between Russia and Ukraine as the two countries strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people. In a telephonic call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that Russia is open to negotiation with Ukraine, according to Xinhua news agency.

Russia Ukraine looking forward to constructive approach

Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Kyiv will take a reasonable and constructive approach during the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. On the other hand, according to media sources, Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, claimed Saturday that negotiations with Russia are starting to be "constructive." He took part in the first two rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Podolyak emphasised that both parties in the meetings had agreed not to reveal the specifics of the conversations. According to sources, he stated that Ukraine's goals were an immediate ceasefire, security guarantees that the country would not be attacked again, and hefty recompense for the lives lost and damage caused to Ukrainian towns.

