Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow, Kyiv Share Updates On War Advancement, Casualties

On the 18th day of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, both sides have released updated data of the losses and advancements of the war. Earlier today, the Ministry of Defense of Russia shared a post on Facebook disclosing their advancements in Ukraine. It stated that the Russian Federation's Armed Forces continued their attack on a broad front, capturing Novoandreevka and Kirillovka. It also said that the troops of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) took control of Molodezhnoye and Vozgorye, as well as the southern and central parts of Popasnaya.

It further claimed that the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter and three Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including a Bayraktar TB-2. Seventy-nine military infrastructure assets in Ukraine were hit by the army and unmanned aerial vehicles. They also destroyed four command posts and communication centres, two anti-aircraft missile systems, three MLRS, one electronic warfare station, six ammunition and fuel depots, and 54 military equipment concentration areas in Ukraine. In total, 3,593 pieces of Ukraine's military infrastructure were destroyed as a result of the operation. Sixty-one helicopters, 126 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,159 tanks, 118 multi-launch rocket systems, 436 field artillery guns and mortars, and 973 special military vehicle units all were destroyed.

Ukraine claims over 12,000 Russian troops killed

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that more than 12,000 people have been killed since the attack started on February 24. In addition, it further stated Ukraine has destroyed 374 Russian tanks, 1,226 combat armored machines, 140 artillery systems, 62 MLRS/ RSZV, 34 Anti-aircraft warfare systems. It also claims that Ukrainian forces have demolished 74 Russian aircraft, 86 helicopters, 600 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks and seven UAVs. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also stated that the Russian Federation's armed forces are developing new formations in response to the losses and that they intend to recruit around 1,500 people from the 40th separate marine brigade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that invaders from Russia will not be able to defeat them because they lack the necessary power and spirit and they just use violence and rely on weapons. Zelenskyy further said that they have no natural basis for living a regular life.

(Image: AP)