Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Launches Artillery Barrage On Ukraine's Dnipro; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the 16th day, Moscow's relentless shelling on Ukraine's cities doesn't show any signs of stopping. On Friday, March 11, a video accessed by Republic Media Network shows Russia's continued aggression; in the footage, Ukraine's Dnipro district is seen facing a barrage of Russian missiles.

The heavy shelling which took place on March 11 came after a series of airstrikes by the Russian fighter jets. While no fatalities were reported in the attack, several people were reported injured. The airstrikes were near a kindergarten school and a residential building despite the Kremlin constantly denying targeting civilian infrastructure.

Earlier, Ukraine claimed that the Russian Armed Forces dropped a bomb at a children's hospital located in the port city of Mariupol. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see that the building is completely destroyed. The visuals also show several cars being destroyed by the Russian shelling, and an ambulance is also present to treat the injured children and civilians.

Russia-Ukraine war: At least 71 children killed, over 100 injured

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova on Thursday informed that at least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 have been injured in the war.

According to a report by Ukrainian news agency, Ukrinform, Denisova posted the updated data on Telegram on Thursday morning. "As of 11:00, March 10, 2022, since the beginning of the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, 71 children have been killed and more than 100 children have been injured," she wrote on Telegram.

While elaborating on the casualties, she said a Russian missile attack had hit a seven-storey building in the Zhytomyr region, resulting in the killing of five people including three children (a five-year-old girl and two children born in 2021). A 16-year-old boy was also killed in the shelling of a market in the village of Zhukovskoho, Kharkiv region.

According to Denisova, a missile had hit a house in the village of Slobozhanske, Izium. In the attack, she said at least four people died under the rubble of which two were women while two were children. In addition, in the town of Irpin, a 10-year-old girl was severely wounded and is currently in hospital in a serious condition, she noted.