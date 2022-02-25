Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Mulls Weighing Non-aligned Status For Kyiv Amid Offer For Talks

Amid mounting military invasion surrounding Kyiv, Kremlin on Friday stated that it will consider the Ukrainian president's request to discuss a non-aligned status for his country. As per the Associated Press (AP), Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he is willing to hold negotiations on the issue. While commenting on Zelensky's offer, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hailed it as 'a step in the right direction.' "We paid attention to that, and now we need to analyze it," he stated in a conference call with reporters.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday alleged that Ukrainian President Zelensky has lied about Kyiv's intention to discuss its "neutral status. "The Ukrainian President lied when he claimed that Russia refused to engage in dialogue. Zelensky himself missed the opportunity to begin talks on security guarantees," Lavrov added. He also referred to the Ukrainian President's lies, stating that he had previously refused to comply with the Minsk agreements "while constantly calling on his Western patrons to assemble the Normandy frameworks with or without justification."

"That's when President Zelensky called for negotiations. And these calls were designed to replace the specific work that was necessary from President Zelensky to implement the agreements established during the previous rounds of negotiations," the Russian Foreign Minister stated, as per TASS news agency. Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would be willing to resume negotiation through diplomatic channels if Ukraine's army agrees to lay down arms.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014 when Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean Peninsula and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people. Earlier on Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine shelling more than a dozen cities and towns.

