Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Orders Initiation Of Case Under Art 299 In Counter To Ukraine

Multiple cases have been initiated against Russian officials in Ukraine since the Russian military aggression against the former Soviet nation started on February 24. Now, the Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has been instructed to initiate those cases under article 299, which establishes criminal liability for illegal initiation of criminal proceedings, as per Nexta.

Head of the Investigative Committee of #Russia Bastrykin instructed to initiate a case under Article 299 (illegal initiation of criminal proceedings) because of the cases opened in #Ukraine against #Russian officials. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 15, 2022

On Monday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova announced that she had filed a criminal case against various Russian officials, including Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Sergey Surovikin, and Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces Head Igor Kirillov.

65 Russian political and military leaders suspects in case

Venediktova also stated that they now have 65 Russian political and military leaders as suspects. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already launched an investigation that could target senior Russian officials suspected of war crimes, genocide or crimes against humanity. Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that an inquiry by the International Criminal Court into Russia's heinous crimes is now needed, and those guilty must be held accountable. She also stated that to achieve justice, the United Kingdom will cooperate closely with partners.

Ukrainian Armed Forces suffering devastating blows

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering devastating blows to troop groupings and that the Russian forces continue to launch missile bombs at critical infrastructure targets. The Ministry also stated that the Russian forces use a network of health institutions throughout Ukraine's temporarily seized area to treat wounded personnel, and they also use civilian infrastructure to install weapons and military equipment. It also claimed that the Russian forces suffered a loss of 150 personnel in order to take over the port city of Mariupol. It went on to say that Russia had also lost two tanks, seven BMPs, and one BTR, and that the occupants halted attacks and backed down as a result of the reverses.