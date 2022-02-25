Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Preparing Retaliatory Sanctions, Claims Upper House Speaker

Russia's upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko stated on February 25 that Moscow has prepared a package of retaliatory sanctions and is aware of the West's weaknesses, Russia's TASS news agency reported. Matvienko is a member of Russia's security council and attended a meeting this week where senior Russian officials advocated for the recognition of separatist statelets in eastern Ukraine, ahead of Russia's full-fledged invasion of its neighbour.

Russia to retaliate against US and EU sanctions: Peskov

In a recent development, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned on February 25 that Russia will retaliate against US and EU sanctions and that it will make decisions solely in its own interests. According to TASS, he further explained that all the sanctions against Russia still need to be analysed.

"Of course, we will follow up with retaliatory measures. All these restrictions still need to be analyzed. Of course, during this analysis, the main concern will be our own interests. That is, we will act solely based on our own interests," Peskov said, TASS reported.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia resumed its attack on Ukraine early Friday, one day after invading the country by land, sea, and air, murdering over 100 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and igniting a tense confrontation near the extremely deadly Chernobyl nuclear reactor, which melted down in 1986.

The Russian military began its attack before sunrise on Thursday, Day 1 of the first major land war in Europe in decades, with the terrifying thud of artillery strikes on airports and military installations across Ukraine. Russian special forces and airborne troops were pressing into the outskirts of Kyiv by the end of Thursday. While Russia's president, Vladimir V. Putin, and his generals' final purpose remained unknown.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP