Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Prohibits UK Flights Over Its Airspace After Ban On Aeroflot

On Thursday, the UK announced that it will ban Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot from its own airspace as part of sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Russia to ban UK flights from flying over its airspace, which was announced on Friday. As per the reports of the Moscow Times, after forwarding a proposal for talks with the UK's aviation authorities late Thursday, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) of Russia barred any aircraft owned, leased, operated, or registered in the UK from flying in Russian airspace.

Rosaviatsia continued by stating that it received a negative response from UK colleagues, which has prompted them the foundation for Russia to take retaliatory actions, noting that the ban went into force at 11:00 am Moscow time. IAG, the airline group that owns British Airways, had already stated that it would be avoiding Russia's airspace before Russia announced its ban, according to BBC. Between London and Moscow, British Airways typically operates three weekly flights each way.

Britain issued severe sanctions on Russia

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Britain issued severe sanctions on Russia on Thursday also banning Aeroflot. London froze the assets of more than 100 Russian financial and armaments manufacturing companies in the United Kingdom, as well as sanctioned five oligarchs.

A recent alert to pilots issued by the UK Department For Transport stated that no aircraft on a scheduled service owned, chartered, or controlled by a person linked with Russia, or which is registered in Russia, shall fly in United Kingdom airspace. Russian aircraft are also barred from flying over the UK's territorial sea. On Thursday, the leaders of the 27-nation bloc, EU agreed to slap further economic penalties on Russia, joining the US and the UK in trying to punish President Vladimir Putin and his allies for launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin threatened heavy punishment in response to British sanctions

In the meanwhile, President Putin has threatened heavy punishment in response to British sanctions, starting with banning UK flights in Russia's airspace, according to Moscow Times. He has also warned that if Western leaders tried to intervene in its action against Ukraine, they would face repercussions.

Image: AP