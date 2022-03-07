Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Recruiting Skilled Syrians To Fight In Ukraine, Says US Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 12th day, the Russian government is recruiting trained Syrians to fight in Ukraine as Russia’s incursion moves further into cities, as per United states authorities. Four US officials revealed that Russia, which has been operating inside Syria since 2015, has been enrolling fighters from there in recent days, believing that their skill in urban battle might help seize Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and to deliver a catastrophic blow to the Ukrainian government, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Furthermore, experts believe the action signifies a possible escalation of violence in Ukraine. However, it is still unknown how many fighters were recruited. One official has claimed that some have already arrived in Russia and are planning to engage the combat. According to The Hill, the presence of Syrian forces would further internationalise a conflict that commenced on February 24 with Russia's intervention.

The US officials further declined to comment on what more is known about the Syrians' recruitment to Ukraine, its condition, or the actual extent of the operation, WSJ reported. In addition to this, Russia has promised to offer the recruits from Syria between $200 and $300 "to go to Ukraine and operate as guards" for nearly six months at a time, as per a publication located in Deir Ezzor, Syria.

Zelensky announced that 16,000 foreigners had volunteered to fight for Ukraine

Meanwhile, soldiers are also streaming into the war-torn nation to support the Kyiv-based administration. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 16,000 foreigners had volunteered to fight for Ukraine as part of an "international legion," as he puts it.

As per Kyiv, as of March 4, over 9,100 Russian troops have died as Ukrainians are fighting back for their homeland. Since the invasion started, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed 9,166 Russian personnel, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense disclosed. The Russians are said to have lost 50 MLRS, 33 planes, 2 boats, 37 helicopters, 404 automobiles, 251 tanks, 60 fuel tanks, 150 artillery pieces, 3 unmanned aerial vehicles, 939 armed personnel carriers, as well as 18 anti-aircraft warfare vehicles, according to media reports.

On the contrary, Russia claims that just 500 of its soldiers have perished and approximately 1,600 have been wounded in the battle.

Jennifer Cafarella, a national security fellow at the Institute for the Study of War in Washington, D.C., said, “The Russia deployment of foreign fighters from Syria into Ukraine internationalises the Ukraine war, and therefore could link the war in Ukraine to broader cross-regional dynamics, particularly in the Middle East,” WSJ reported.

Apart from these, thousands of Russian troops are stationed within Ukraine, and mortar, rocket, and other strikes are carried out on a regular basis in the nation's northern, eastern, and southern areas. Over 1.5 million Ukrainians have evacuated the cities and moved to the neighbouring nations since the invasion began on February 24.

(Image: AP)