Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow ‘regrets’ Negotiations With Ukraine Did Not Start A Day Earlier

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that Moscow ‘regrets’ negotiations with Ukraine did not start a day earlier, stating that "there was an opportunity". He said that the Kremlin will not disclose the demands and positions of the Russian and Ukrainian delegations during the peace talks and that the negotiations should proceed quietly. Moreover, he added, Kremlin the Putin administration will respond to European bans on air travel and will consider its own interests.

The peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have been initiated. The delegations of both sides have reached Belarus, according to reports.

After rejecting Russia's offer to meet in Belarus that was aiding the Russian assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to send a delegation to meet their Russian counterparts. The decision came hours after Russia announced that its delegation had already reached Belarus and awaited talks.

Many Ukrainians flee, some return to fight

While Ukrainians are fleeing the war-hit country, mostly women, children and elderly, a number of brave men and women headed home to defend Ukraine, AP reported. The news agency also spoke to people in the line heading against the tide, including 20 Ukrainian truck drivers who used to work in Europe and wanted to face the combat.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday. As far as the ongoing situation is concerned, Ukraine's Interior Ministry on Sunday confirmed that 352 civilians, including 14, children, have been killed so far, while over 16,000 people have been injured. There is no latest data about casualties among the armed forces from Both Ukraine as well as Russian sides. However, the Ukrainian military has estimated around 5,300 casualties in their camp.

Meanwhile, in swift response to Russia's invasion, the West induced stringent measures restricting Moscow-based entities to engage in trade with several countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, and more. EU and several countries have also shut its airspace for Russian aircraft.

