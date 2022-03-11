Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Releases Video Of Russian Choppers Bombing Ukrainian Forces

As Russian forces continue to move their bitterly slow advances towards Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has shared a new video of Russian military helicopters bombing and targetting equipment of the Ukrainian army. This comes at a time when Moscow has claimed of destroying over 2 thousand Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in the country so far.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the Russian Defence Ministry, Mi-28H attack helicopters and Ka-52 modern combat helicopters carried out airstrikes on the Ukrainian armed forces' fortifications and armored vehicles. It further added that the pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces have used missiles to destroy tanks and armoured vehicles.

Along with that, the ministry has also claimed that the Russian fighter pilots have used automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades for destroying the Ukrainian army's tanks and military vehicles followed by the use of helicopters in complicated air circumstances.

Mi-28N and Ka-52 modern combat helicopters deliver air strikes on the Ukrainian armed forces fortifications and armored vehicles.



Pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces used missiles to destroy tanks and armored vehicles. pic.twitter.com/mkPnk6Zpz5 — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) March 10, 2022

The visuals clearly show the Russian armored vehicles launching massive attacks on the Ukrainian forces while military helicopters can be seen lined up for the same.

Russia claims huge destruction of Ukraine's armed forces

The video came shortly after the spokesperson of the Russian Defence Ministry Igor Konashenkov on Thursday had claimed that the Russian soldiers have so far destroyed 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities. As the army has gained control of several regions in Mariupol, the region has been surrounded by the Russian Army.

Sharing a Facebook post, the ministry has given a detailed account of Russia's destructive operations in Ukraine. Concerning this, it said that in addition to 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities, they have destroyed 97 aircraft, 107 unmanned aerial vehicles, 141 anti-aircraft missile defence systems, 86 radar stations, 986 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 107 multiple launch rocket systems, 368 field artillery and mortars, and 749 special military vehicles.



Image: Republic World