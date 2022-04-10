Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow To Bolster Troops Amidst Significant Casualties, Says UK Intel

Amidst relentless Russian aggression in Ukraine, both the warring sides are encountering significant casualties. Earlier, Kremlin stated that Russia has suffered major losses in Ukraine owing to the war, which commenced on February 24. Now, the Russian Federation is looking to increase the number of soldiers in Ukraine to bear those losses, as was claimed by the UK Intel report.

On Sunday, UK Defence Intelligence announced that in response to mounting losses, Russia's armed services are attempting to increase soldier numbers in Ukraine by redeploying personnel who have been out of the military since the year 2012. It also claimed that Russia is also attempting to recruit from Moldova's unrecognised Transnistria region in a bid to increase warfare power. The UK Defence Intelligence also claimed that northern Ukraine has been totally cleared of Russian occupiers and that Ukraine has gained control of the region.

Russia has suffered major troop losses: Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday stated that Russia has suffered major troop losses, which severely impacted their ongoing military invasion, according to Sky News. Ukraine claims that 18,900 Russian soldiers have died ever since the onset of the invasion. However, the Ukrainian figures have been deemed exaggerated by Russia.

In the meantime, despite the Kremlin's acknowledgement of significant casualties, Russia has been downplaying the war's massive death toll, stating only 1,351 soldiers have died, according to Daily Mail. Experts believe that the statistics coming from Russia and Ukraine can't be trusted as Kyiv is likely to inflate them to boost soldier confidence, while Russia is likely to downplay them.

Russian forces would be unable to build a land corridor between Crimea and Donbas

Peskov further added that the Russian militia is doing everything they can to bring the operation to closure and they sincerely hope that in the coming days, this operation will achieve its objectives or be completed by negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Russia's aim is to 'liberate' Donbas and establish a land corridor between Crimea and Donbas. But the report of UK Defence Intelligence claimed that due to the heavy resistance by the Ukraine Armed Forces, Russian forces would be unable to build a land corridor between Crimea and the Donbas region.

Image: AP