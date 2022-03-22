Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Warns Of Severing Ties With US On Biden's 'war Criminal' Remark

Responding strongly to US President Joe Biden calling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’, Moscow has threatened to sever ties with Washington. As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 27th day, the US-Russia ties are also further deteriorating with Moscow summoning its US ambassador for official protest over Biden’s labelling of Putin. Amid Russia’s protests over Biden’s remarks, the US president held talks with European allies on efforts to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian foreign ministry has said that it has summoned the US ambassador, John Sullivan for a meeting about “recent unacceptable statements” by Biden about Putin. This came after US President said he thinks his Russian counterpart is a “war criminal” as Russian forces continue to bombard the Ukrainian cities.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said that “it was emphasised that remarks such as these by the American president, which are unworthy of a state figure of such a high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of a breach”.

Additionally, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price derided Kremlin’s complaints about Biden’s language in the context of the brutal war which Moscow is waging on Kyiv. Price said, “It’s awfully rich to hear a country speak about ‘inappropriate comments’ when that same country is engaged in mass slaughter, including strikes and attacks that have resulted in civilian lives [lost], strikes and attacks, barrages that have levelled civilian cities, an invasion of 100,000 plus forces against a largely civilian population”.

Pentagon reiterates similar remarks as Biden

Following Biden's remarks, the US Department of Defence or Pentagon also reiterated similar statements. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement on Monday, “We continue to see indiscriminate attacks against civilians which we believe in many cases is intentional” adding that Washington was seeing “clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes.”

The latest shift in the US’ stance on the Russia-Ukraine war of directly labelling Putin a ‘war criminal’ came as Biden held talks with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Italy on Monday as part of his effort to maintain a unified approach against Moscow. US President’s meeting came in the backdrop of signs that there are cracks within the European Union (EU) on how far to go in imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

