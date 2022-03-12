Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Working On 2 Versions Of 'nuclear Blackmail', Quips Ukraine Gen

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov on Saturday claimed that Russia was working on two versions of "nuclear blackmail," and trying to intimidate the world with nuclear explosions, and in any case blame Ukraine. Speaking to Ukraine 24, he claimed to have information about the development of two options and it's up to the Russian Federation which one it chooses.

"The first is a large-scale arson of radioactive forests, which will cause a radioactive cloud to rise and move in the direction of the wind. The second is the application of artillery on the nuclear reserve. The end outcome will be the same in both cases," Budanov added.

The Brigadier General also slammed Russia for intentionally shelling the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as well a missile strike on the Kharkiv Physics and Technical Institute, which houses an experimental nuclear reactor. "It's all intended to intimidate. Now the Russian leadership understands that their emergency campaign plans have failed, and they are resorting to nuclear blackmail," said the chief of military intelligence of Ukraine. Budanov went on to say that in any case, it will be an act of nuclear terrorism that will lead to an ecological disaster that will have a significant effect on Russia as well as the entire Europe.

Ukraine starts repairing power lines of Chernobyl Power Plant

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukrainian officials have begun repairing power lines in the now-defunct Chernobyl Power Plant. The site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster had been left 'disconnected' from outside electricity amidst Russian attacks and was dependent on power from diesel generators and backup supplies. While IAEA stated that there was no immediate threat, experts warned of the possibility of a radioactive leak. However, IAEA Director Mariano Grossi stated on Friday that Ukrainians had begun restoring electricity in collaboration with Belarusian technicians.