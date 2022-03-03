Russia Ukraine War: Multiple Explosions Near Metro, Rail Stations Rock Capital City Kyiv

Russ has further intensified its aggression into Ukraine with the latter recording two explosions near Kyiv’s Druzhby Narodiv metro station on Wednesday (local time), reported ANI citing sources. A powerful explosion was heard between the Southern Railway station and the Ibis hotel, an area near Ukraine's Defense Ministry. The Ukraine media outlet also reported that Air raid alerts have been issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr and other areas.

Russia Ukraine war: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

“A third and fourth explosion has now been heard near Kyiv’s Druzhby Narodiv metro station. Air raid alerts in Kyiv. Residents must go immediately to the nearest shelter,” The Kyiv Independent reported.

As per the statement by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it was a missile strike that was launched by Russia on Wednesday night. However, there is no clarity of immediate damage or causality because of the strike or where exactly the missile hit, said an official.

Russia Ukraine war timeline & latest update

As said by Vladimir Putin, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

Almost a week after Russian troops invaded the Ukrainian territory and launched a brazen attack on the country, the Russian Defence Ministry has finally revealed a figure of its casualties in the ongoing military operation. In a statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday, it said that around 498 Russian soldiers have been killed in the ongoing attack, while other 1,597 have been injured since the beginning of the military operation last week.

On the other hand, India is focusing on evacuating citizens from the war-hit country and the Operation Ganga is being operated in a full-fledged way. In the handout of the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin, the Russian side levelled a sensational claim that Indian students have been held hostage by the Ukrainian security forces. However, India has declined of receiving any such reports.