Russia-Ukraine War: Mumbai Collectorate Issues Emergency Contacts For Stranded Residents

In a bid to assist residents of Mumbai stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Mumbai City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar has asked those stranded to contact the designated number and e-mail address. The residents of the island city stuck in Ukraine can contact on 022-22664232 or on e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

The collector's office also said several residents, including the students, are stuck in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: toll-free – 1800118797; telephone – 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; fax : 011-23088124; e-mail: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Maharashtra govt to cooperate with Centre to bring back state residents

Expressing concerns for state citizens in crisis-hit Ukraine, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has directed the state officials to work closely with the Centre. Maharashtra Chief Secretary on Thursday informed that CM Thackeray had expressed apprehensions on the security of those who've gone to Ukraine from Maharashtra for industry, education and business. He further added that he will be coordinating with the Central government to keep track of the situation and to help them repatriate Indian nationals.

Indian embassies in countries near Ukraine steps up the evacuation process

In a significant update, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed that Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) teams in the Embassy of India in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania are working to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. The officials are currently on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine. The Union Minister also posted contact details for the respective countries for Indians to reach out.

To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine,MEA Teams from @IndiaInHungary, @IndiainPoland, @IndiaInSlovakia & @eoiromania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine.



Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AQXmdf4kao — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) February 25, 2022

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Thursday had informed that S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for the evacuation of Indians. "4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails," he had said yesterday.

Image: ANI/PTI