Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Chief Says 'Evil Can Kill A Person But Never Conquer People'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave an address ahead of a major meeting of the alliance's defence ministers in Brussels on March 16. The ministers are gathering amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which includes US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Evil can kill a person but never conquer people," stated NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, ahead of the meeting. He further added, "The answer to violence is even more democracy, even more humanity..."

Morever, he mentioned that hundreds of thousands of troops, including 100,000 from the United States, are being mobilised for Eastern Europe. According to media reports NATO's military chiefs will be told on Wednesday to draw up proposals for additional methods to deter Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, including extra troops and missile defences in eastern Europe.

NATO to rebalance its military posture on the eastern flank

While at least 10 of NATO's most powerful allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, have increased troop, ship, and warplane deployments and put more on standby on the alliance's eastern flank, the alliance must still consider how to deal with a new security situation in Europe over the medium term.

Image: AP