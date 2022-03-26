With US President Joe Biden meeting senior officials in Poland, Republic TV in a super-exclusive coverage on Saturday joined US troops of the 82nd Airborne Division. The battalion has been deployed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Poland. On Friday, US President Joe Biden had met the troops and was seen enjoying pizza with them.

"I just wanted to come by and say thanks. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," Biden said to the reporters in Warsaw as he was seen walking into a cafeteria to buy pizza. The President had lauded the troops saying "it's not hyperbole to suggest, you are the finest fighting force in the world in the history of the world.”

Biden in Poland, explosion reported in Lviv

Earlier today, Poland's President Andrzej Duda received President Biden at Presidential Palace in Warsaw amid Russia-Ukraine War. After interacting with senior officials at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Biden assured that the US takes Article 5 as a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO.

The US President has asserted that stability in Europe was 'critical' for the interests of the United States and stressed the need to maintain constant contact. He also noted how Russian president Vladimir Putin was relying on 'dividing' the Eastern and Western flank of NATO and shared how the organisation had remained 'absolutely united' despite the volatile situation.

"One of the things I thanked the President for was the fact that so much is changing, but NATO stay absolutely united, there may be no separation in our points of view. We do everything in unison. Putin was counting on being able to divide NATO, divide the eastern and western flank, divide nations based on past histories. But we have all stayed together," he added.

He also applauded Poland for taking a big share of the responsibility by harbouring a large number of Ukrainian refugees. Meanwhile, with Joe Biden in Warsaw, an explosion has been reported near Lviv, a Ukrainian city 80km from Poland's border. The city has been serving as a refuge for civilians.