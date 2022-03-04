Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Foreign Ministers Land In Brussels To Address Ongoing Crisis

As the ongoing tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv intensified on Day 9 of the Russian invasion, foreign Ministers from NATO arrived in Brussels, Belgium on Friday, March 4 to address Moscow's escalating aggression on Ukraine. Ahead of the Foreign Ministers' meet, NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg stated that the defence alliance condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

Stoltenberg went on to add that NATO has been following developments concerning the nuclear power plant attack all night. He further added that it simply goes to show how dangerous the ongoing conflict is and how important it is to put an end to it. He also reiterated his call for Russia to withdraw all of its soldiers and engage in diplomatic efforts in good faith. Moreover, the NATO chief stated NATO, is not a party to the war in Ukraine as it is a defensive alliance.

It is expected that the diplomats will discuss NATO's immediate response to the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the consequences for Euro-Atlantic security in the long run. NATO Foreign Ministers will meet later today to coordinate and consult on the reaction to Russia's barbaric invasion of Ukraine, as well as the long-term ramifications. As NATO Foreign Ministers, Finland, Sweden, and EU representatives convene for talks over the situation in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg greeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

We seek no conflict: US Secy Antony Blinken

Secretary Blinken's leadership and the United States' commitment to the defense alliance at this vital moment were lauded by the NATO Secretary General. Prior to the opening of NATO's Foreign Ministers meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, "We seek no conflict." However, if violence arises, we will be prepared, he added. He went on say that in the aftermath of Russia's unjustified, planned action, this alliance came together quickly and deployed a rapid response task force. He reiterated that every ally contributing to NATO's strengthening will defend every inch of NATO territory.

Image: NATO