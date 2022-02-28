Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Hails Zelenskyy's Valour; Vows Military, Humanitarian Aid To Kyiv

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg lauded Kyiv and assured to step up the supply of defence equipment to the war-torn nation.

Aakansha Tandon
Ukraine

Image: AP


As Ukraine braves the toughest and most fierce battle against massive Russian forces, its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has garnered praises from across the world for showing immense bravery and valour in the most desperate times. Zelenskyy, who has been adamant about fighting till the last breathe to safeguard every inch of its motherland, has been leading its forces to retaliate against the world’s second-largest army. 

Commending President Zelenskyy’s valiant leadership, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg lauded him and assured him to step up the supply of defence equipment to the war-torn nation.

NATO and allies announce military support to Kyiv

He mentioned in a tweet that NATO and its allies will continue their supply of air-defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid in Kyiv. Adding further, NATO Gen Sec informed that he had deliberated with the Prime Minister of Slovenia on the ravaging incursion of Moscow, and noted that the country had made several contributions to ensure the safety of Ukraine and other European nations. 

While NATO’s General Secretary’s moral support to Kyiv has been appreciated by Ukrainian leaders, however, they have time and again expressed that they are expecting more from the global alliance. 

This comes in as the US and other European Union member nations including- Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden and Finland have pledged to support Ukraine with defence equipment, humanitarian and financial aid to the nation that has been retaliating against President Putin’s ‘unprovoked’ aggression for five days now.

The last attempt to de-escalate: Kyiv- Moscow delegation peace talks in Belarus

With casualties mounting daily as Russia continues to wreck Ukraine with artillery, missiles and bombs, Kyiv has accepted to ‘talk the conflict’ out with Kremlin leaders in neighbouring Belarus’s capital Minsk. With diminished hope, Zelenskyy considered the proposal to avenge further escalation of the war. Russian and Ukrainian delegations are meeting on Monday in Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone.  

Russia has upped the ante against the contending nation to seize control of Kyiv, a dreadful battle is going on in Ukraine's capital. Several reports claim that Moscow has been successful in capturing many villages in the separatist backed Donbas region and parts of the second-largest city Kharkiv. The multi-pronged ambush that had commenced on February 24, after Russia recognised separatist regions- LPR & DPR as independent nations, had now been spurted across the nation. 

While the exodus of Ukrainian nationals continues amid the prolonged war, several Indians have been trapped in the conflicting nation. Meanwhile, the Indian government had expedited evacuation measures to repatriate the stranded nationals.

Image: Twitter/ AP

