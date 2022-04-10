Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Says Plans For 'permanent Military Presence On Its Border' Are On

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is planning for a permanent military presence on its border to combat future Russian aggression, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggests.

As per the reports of the Telegraph, Stoltenberg stated that NATO is in the midst of a fundamental transformation that would reflect the long-term ramifications of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions and it would beef up the military presence on its border because of that.

He further stated that what is being witnessed now is a new reality, a new normal in terms of European security and as a result, they asked their military leaders to come up with ideas for what they call a reset or a longer-term adaptation of the alliance. NATO military commanders are considering options for the reset and the alliance's military presence in countries like Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland is likely to be transformed into a major force capable of repelling a future invasion, according to The Telegraph.

Reset would be decided at a NATO summit in Madrid in June

He also said that the reset would be decided at a NATO summit in Madrid in June. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has sparked Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II, forcing Western countries to reconsider their military plans. Stoltenberg further stated that NATO's strategic plan will also handle the danger from China for the first time, as Beijing and Moscow work closer together.

At a press conference following NATO foreign ministers' meetings in Brussels on Thursday, Stoltenberg said that the alliance's strategic concept, which will be finalised in time for the Madrid summit, must also take into account how China's growing influence and coercive policies affect their security.

NATO countries are helping Ukraine with armaments and other assistance

NATO chief claimed that NATO countries are helping Ukraine with armaments and other assistance. He stated that the help includes military, humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Stoltenberg, also emphasised that NATO's primary job is to safeguard its members and avoid being drawn into a full-fledged war with Russia, stating that NATO will not be deploying troops on the ground.

Image: AP