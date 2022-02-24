Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Warns Russia; 'attack On One Will Be Regarded As Attack On All'

The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, stated that Russia has begun a war on Ukraine and shattered European peace. The NATO chief described Russia's offensive as "a long-planned invasion" and stated the North Atlantic Council decided to activate its military band today. "This is NATO's collective security," he added, saying that an attack on one will be viewed as an attack on all.

At a news conference, Stoltenberg remarked, "Attack on one will be regarded as an attack on all. This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

"The invasion was not unexpected; we had been warning about it for months," the NATO chief claimed. He went on to say that NATO sought to avert it by issuing a warning to Russia. Russia has determined to invade despite diplomatic steps and warning sanctions, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. While some NATO member countries are supplying Ukraine with arms, ammunition, and other equipment, NATO as a whole is not, and it will not take military action in support of Ukraine, which is a close ally but has no chance of joining.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, the countries nearest to the crisis, have called for rare meetings under NATO's founding treaty's Article 4, which can be called when the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the (NATO) states is threatened. He went on to say that NATO is standing by Ukraine. NATO partners are slapping stiff penalties on Russia for its rash invasion of Ukraine. NATO also has over 100 fighter jets on high alert to protect our airspace, as well as over 120 allied ships at sea from the Arctic to the Mediterranean, according to the NATO chief.

Russia-Ukraine war

After Russia acquired Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO began beefing up its defences in northern Europe. It has about 5,000 troops and equipment stationed there, but in recent months, those forces have been bolstered by troops and equipment from many countries. The NATO Response Force (NRF), which can contain up to 40,000 troops, might be activated as a first move. The NRF's swiftly deployable land brigade, made up of roughly 5,000 troops and led by France alongside Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Spain, is already on high alert.

On Thursday, Russia started a broad offensive against Ukraine, striking cities and bases with airstrikes and shelling as citizens poured into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops crossed the border in a "full-scale conflict" that could rewrite the global order and has already sent shockwaves around the world.

As the US-led alliance organised more troops to move toward eastern Europe, NATO's head declared the "brutal act of war" that broke peace on the European continent. World leaders condemned the attempt, which they said might result in a large number of casualties, topple Ukraine's democratically elected government, upend the post-Cold War security system, and have catastrophic economic consequences worldwide, ranging from skyrocketing heating expenses to food price rises.

Image: AP