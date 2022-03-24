Russia-Ukraine War: Nearly 977 Civilians Killed & 1594 Injured In Ukraine, Says OHCHR

Amid the rising humanitarian crisis in Ukraine due to Russia’s aggression, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported that nearly 2,571 civilian casualties, with 977 people dead and 1,594 injured in the war-torn nation since the commencement of the war. According to an official statement from OHCHR, among the 977 deceased people, 42 children have died in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Furthermore, there have been 1,102 casualties in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, in which 279 Ukraine civilians have been killed, while 823 have been injured. As per the statement, in other parts of Ukraine, such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, as well as Zhytomyr, the total number of casualties reported at the time is around 1,469 with 698 killed and 771 injured.

According to the OHCHR statement, the majority of civilian deaths have been caused by the deployment of explosive weapons, such as heavy artillery shelling and multiple-launch missile systems, as well as rocket and air attacks.

The real estimates of fatalities are likely to be far higher: OHCHR

The real estimates are likely to be far higher, according to the OHCHR, because the information from certain areas where significant battles have occurred has been delayed, and many cases are still awaiting confirmation. There are claims of multiple civilian fatalities in Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk area), Izium (Kharkiv region), Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region).

In addition to this, as per the announcement of Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office, 121 children have been killed, while 167 were injured as of 8 a.m. (local time) on March 23.

Meanwhile, as of March 21, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) claimed that almost 10 million Ukraine civilians have fled abroad in search of safety or have been internally displaced due to Russian troops' assault against Ukraine in recent weeks.

As per NHK World, UN Refugee Agency Commissioner Filippo Grandi warned that increased hostilities between Russia and Ukraine have forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes.

Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.



The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 20, 2022

The UN refugee agency data further revealed that refugees have largely crossed the border towards three neighbouring nations. According to the UNHCR, over 2.14 million people have fled to Poland, 555,021 to Romania, and 371,104 to Moldova.

(Image: AP)