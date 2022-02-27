Russia-Ukraine War: Negotiations Between The Two Countries Begin Amid Escalating Tensions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation is meeting the Russian delegation with any "preconditions" at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River. The negotiations between the two countries have begun amid escalating tensions. Lukashenko had taken responsibility that during the journey, negotiations and return of the Ukrainian delegation, all aircraft, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory will remain on the ground.

The announcement of peace talks came hours after Moscow announced that its delegation had arrived at Belarus to await talks. Ukrainian officials had initially rejected the move, stating that any talks should take place elsewhere than Belarus, where the Putin administration placed a large contingent of forces before it invaded Ukraine.

Minutes before the announcement of talks, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in reply to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers. Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin directed the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”

“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments, AP reported.

Ukraine moves ICJ, argues 'Russia manipulated notion of genocide to justify aggression'

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that Ukraine has moved to the International Court of Justice against Russia. He sought an urgent decision ordering Moscow to cease military activity and expects trials to begin next week.

"Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week," Zelenskyy said.

