Russia-Ukraine War: Netherlands To Deploy 200 Stinger Anti-aircraft Missiles To Kyiv

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Netherlands has decided to deploy 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv at the earliest, NL Times reported. The development has been confirmed by the Netherlands cabinet on Saturday, 26 February. The decision has been taken by the Dutch authorities after receiving additional requests from Ukraine seeking military equipment.

According to the letter sent by Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren to the House of Representatives of the Netherlands (Tweede Kamer), an assessment regarding the arms export criteria has been conducted. According to Netherlands Foreign Minister Hoekstra, the country has already sent the military equipment it had promised to Ukraine in addition to the 200 stinger missiles. Hoekstra insisted that the military equipments have been provided to Ukraine against the "armed attack" by Russia, reported NL Times. Furthermore, he informed that some of the military goods have been dispatched while more are to be sent as soon as possible.

PM Mark Rutte assures Zelensky of providing military goods

Previously, the Netherlands government had announced their decision to provide 100 sniper rifles with associated ammunition, five weapon location radars, two battlefield surveillance radars, metal detectors and two wire-guided detection robots to Ukraine. Furthermore, the Netherlands Defence Ministry had informed they would be delivering 3000 combat helmets and 2000 fragmentation vests to Ukraine, as per the news report. Earlier on February 24, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte took to his official Twitter handle to inform about his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During the telephonic conversation, Rutte assured Zelensky that military equipments will soon be dispatched and Dutch cyber experts are also willing to assist Ukraine.

📞: Just spoke with President @ZelenskyyUa. Important to coordinate ahead of #EUCO and my talk with SG NATO @jensstoltenberg tomorrow about escalatory action by Russia. Glad to help Ukraine: Dutch military goods will soon be on their way and our cyber experts are ready to assist. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) February 23, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 24 February, announced a special military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and warned other countries that any attempt to intervene in their action would lead to consequences. In the latest development, Russian flag has been spotted in Melitopol in Ukraine, according to the Republic ground report. Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that Ukraine’s civilian death toll has reached at least 198 including three children, according to AP. Furthermore, Viktor Lyashko said that 1,115 people including 33 children have been critically injured in the military offensive. Explosions are being reported in Kyiv amid the ongoing fight between Russia and Ukrainian troops on the ground.

#BREAKING | Russian flag spotted in Melitopol in Ukraine even as latter denies losing control of any big city. Tune-in for the latest updates from the Russia-Ukraine war as Republic leads the global coverage in the conflict - https://t.co/RZHKU3fLci pic.twitter.com/oSBKnjMsg0 — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2022

Inputs from AP

Image: AP